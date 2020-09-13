Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Hold

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

OTIC opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.29. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otonomy by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

