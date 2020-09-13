Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEGA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $119.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $266,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,259.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $269,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,374.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,937. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

