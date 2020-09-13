Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

BYSI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $417.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyondspring by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

