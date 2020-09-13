Zacks Investment Research Lowers CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CHFS opened at $0.32 on Thursday. CHF Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. On average, analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CHF Solutions by 50.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

