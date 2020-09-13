Zacks Investment Research Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $337.20 million, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.15.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

