Zacks Investment Research Lowers CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Beacon Securities cut CRH Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of CRHM opened at $2.28 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

In related news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CRH Medical by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 388,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 666.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 669,548 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000.

CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

