Zacks Investment Research Lowers E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EONGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Commerzbank raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

