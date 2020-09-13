Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.67.

NYSE EGP opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.83.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

