Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Airlines have declined nearly 41% since the beginning of March due to coronavirus-led drop in demand. Thanks to low demand, passenger revenues declined 59.7% year over year in first-half 2020. For the third quarter, the carrier anticipates passenger revenues to fall approximately 85% (previous expectation: decline of 83%). Additionally, capacity is expected to decrease approximately 70% in the current quarter (previous expectation: decline of 65%). However, low fuel prices (down 16.6% in first-half 2020) are partly offsetting the adversities. The company is making consistent efforts to preserve cash through reduction in capital expenses and operating costs. Total operating costs declined 36.6% in first-half 2020. The update on average daily cash burn (expected to be roughly $25 million in the September quarter) is also encouraging.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UAL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Continental from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.13.

United Continental stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. United Continental has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Continental will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Continental by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Continental in the second quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in United Continental by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in United Continental in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

