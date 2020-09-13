Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Hold

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Canada Goose stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 1,297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.