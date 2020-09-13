Zacks Investment Research Upgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to “Hold”

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $37.55 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab makes up about 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

