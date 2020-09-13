Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to “Hold”

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LMNR. BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

