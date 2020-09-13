Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to “Buy”

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGIC. BidaskClub cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $663.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

