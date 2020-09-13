Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to “Buy”

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

PHAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

PHAT stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

