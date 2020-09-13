Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to “Strong-Buy”

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,418 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,958,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

