Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $75.17 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $89.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7,578.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zai Lab by 118.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

