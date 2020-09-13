ZEON Reaches Market Cap of $13.63 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $13.63 million and $121,317.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.04725464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00061208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

