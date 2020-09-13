Zetacoin (ZET) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $67,254.88 and $3,176.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,279.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.02155829 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00756892 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003559 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,473,930 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.