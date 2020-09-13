ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) & ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Critical Review

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) and ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZTE CORP/ADR and ITOCHU CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE CORP/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 ITOCHU CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

ZTE CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITOCHU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ZTE CORP/ADR pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITOCHU CORP/ADR pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE CORP/ADR and ITOCHU CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE CORP/ADR 5.66% 13.30% 3.54% ITOCHU CORP/ADR 4.30% 11.76% 4.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZTE CORP/ADR and ITOCHU CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE CORP/ADR $13.00 billion 0.79 $795.34 million $0.35 14.00 ITOCHU CORP/ADR $101.26 billion 0.38 $4.61 billion $6.19 8.43

ITOCHU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ZTE CORP/ADR. ITOCHU CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ZTE CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ITOCHU CORP/ADR beats ZTE CORP/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products. It also provides cloud computing and IT products that include cloud infrastructure, cloud platform, and cloud hardware, as well as home media center products; and cloud core network products, which comprise 5G Cloud ServCore, packet core, IP multimedia subsystem and CS, user data convergence, and intelligent OSS products. In addition, the company offers fixed access products, including optical access and CPE products; and energy products, such as telecom energy, government and enterprise energy, and ZEGO IDC. Further, it provides consulting, customer support, and learning services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, petrochemical, and IPP projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells textile machinery, auto parts, medical equipment, electronic systems, and construction machinery; and owns, operates, and leases ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, alumina, etc.; processes and trades in steel products; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, and non-ferrous products; and engages in steel recycling business. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, and electricity, as well as basic pharmaceutical products, sulfur, fertilizers, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, electronic materials, etc. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment is involved in the wood products and building materials, pulp, paper, hygiene, natural rubber, tire, and logistics businesses; and real estate management and development, housing and renovation, etc. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers information technology solutions, Internet related services, venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, financial services, and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

