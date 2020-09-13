ZumCoin (ZUM) One Day Volume Hits $12.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 130.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

