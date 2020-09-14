$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.36. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.52. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

