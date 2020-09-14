0x Achieves Market Cap of $352.24 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00004570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, BitBay, HitBTC and Liqui. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $352.24 million and approximately $45.80 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00294102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00113832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.01529987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00202505 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,255,196 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Binance, CoinTiger, Bitbns, C2CX, Gatecoin, Hotbit, Bittrex, Liqui, AirSwap, Upbit, OTCBTC, Huobi, Livecoin, Independent Reserve, Ethfinex, FCoin, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Crex24, Poloniex, Mercatox, OKEx, IDEX, Zebpay, Bithumb, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Iquant, WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bilaxy, Cobinhood, Coinone, GOPAX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, BitBay, Gate.io, Radar Relay, DigiFinex, Vebitcoin, ABCC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.