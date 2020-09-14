1,000 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,059,000 after buying an additional 116,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.07. 23,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.10. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $219.70 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

