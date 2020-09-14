137,768 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,953,000 after acquiring an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

COG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. 60,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,562,789. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

