16,660 Shares in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Davita by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 436,752 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Davita by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,005,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,597,000 after buying an additional 407,988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Davita by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after buying an additional 306,617 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,758,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.79. 31,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $92.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

