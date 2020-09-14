$20.20 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will announce sales of $20.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the highest is $21.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $25.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $88.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $112.24 million, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $123.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of MNRL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 16,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $460.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $23.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 112.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,937,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,381 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,866,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 787,612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 74.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,843,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 787,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $6,309,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

