$254.38 Million in Sales Expected for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $254.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.47 million. Pra Group reported sales of $250.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Pra Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pra Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,703,924.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,195 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,884 shares of company stock worth $3,607,796. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pra Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pra Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 181,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pra Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 294,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pra Group by 1,787.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

