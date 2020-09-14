3,258 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in American Tower by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT traded up $5.41 on Monday, hitting $255.20. 24,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,089. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.21 and a 200-day moving average of $246.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $2,269,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.