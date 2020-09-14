35,481 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

MS traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 466,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,150,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.