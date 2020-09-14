47,830 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 36.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 671.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,649 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 85.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 67.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,639,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th.

NYSE BKD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 33,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $865.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

