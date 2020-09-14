48,271 Shares in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Heico by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter worth $33,669,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heico by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 251.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heico by 9.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.43. 4,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,741. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $134.45.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.16 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,526.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 9,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $802,214.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,855,154.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,113 shares of company stock worth $20,296,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

