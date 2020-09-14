$5.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report $5.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.37 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

MO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.22. 328,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,069,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

