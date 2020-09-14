Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.23

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 529774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.