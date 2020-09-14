Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.10

Abitibi Royalties Inc (CVE:RZZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.10 and last traded at C$24.40, with a volume of 9262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $275.32 million and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.65.

Abitibi Royalties Company Profile (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the Jeffrey Zone and the Barnat Extension; and Odyssey North discovery and other portions of the Odyssey project, as well as portions of the East Malartic property.

