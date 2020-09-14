Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKR. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

NYSE AKR opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $966.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.97. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.