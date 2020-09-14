Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Shares of ADUS opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $438,889.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

