Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.14. 41,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

