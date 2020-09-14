Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,270 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $551.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,763. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $609.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $581.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

