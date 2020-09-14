Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $91,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total value of $7,232,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,816. 13.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 130.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $298.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.39 and a 200 day moving average of $209.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. FBN Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.