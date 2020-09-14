Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,559 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lennar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,388 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,585,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 258,971 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 146,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,494. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

