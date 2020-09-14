Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,595 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,595 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth $3,261,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Nike by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth $122,562,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 126.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.54. 182,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,738,758. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

