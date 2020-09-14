Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,682 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. 2,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,226. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 87,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,109,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 58,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $736,180.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,901.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 591,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,643 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

