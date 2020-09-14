Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 138,434 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bruker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bruker by 206.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 109.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 30.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR remained flat at $$40.40 during midday trading on Monday. 7,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,356. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

