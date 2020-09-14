Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,885. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

