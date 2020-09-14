Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,041 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,517,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 743.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 752,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after buying an additional 663,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 118,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,884,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

