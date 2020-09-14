Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in eBay by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 262,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086,535. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

