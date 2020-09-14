Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,257 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.60. 6,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,347. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.63 and a 200 day moving average of $198.88. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

