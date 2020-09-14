Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 13,642 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 39,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,542. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $141,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,200 shares of company stock worth $1,016,636 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.