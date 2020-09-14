Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.95. 33,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.82.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

