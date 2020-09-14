Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,905 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 34,208 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.36. 32,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,991. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,782.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

